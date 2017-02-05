FTSE 100 7188.30 +0.67%
Sunday 5 February 2017 8:34pm

England lock George Kruis ruled out of Six Nations and set for surgery on knee ligament injury

Ross McLean
Second row George Kruis is set for three months on the sidelines (Source: Getty)

England second row George Kruis has been ruled out of the remainder of the Six Nations after being sidelined for three months with the knee ligament injury he suffered during training last week.

Saracens lock Kruis, 26, missed England’s championship opener against France at the weekend and is set to undergo surgery on tuesday, following which he is expected to require 10-12 weeks rehabilitation.

Prop Mako Vunipola, meanwhile, is set to join up with Eddie Jones’ squad this week prior to Saturday’s crunch Six Nations battle with Wales in Cardiff. It is hoped the 26-year-old, who is recovering from a knee problem, will be fit to play some part in the latter stages of the tournament.