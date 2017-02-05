Frank Dalleres

Manchester City 2, Swansea City 1

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised the instant impact of Gabriel Jesus after the £27m teenager thrust them firmly back into the Champions League places.

Jesus struck two goals, including a 92nd-minute winner, on his first home start to quash Swansea’s fightback and lift City ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool into third place in the Premier League.

Read more: Man Utd overtake Real Madrid to become world's richest club

It vindicated Guardiola’s decision to pick Jesus ahead of Sergio Aguero and the Spaniard admitted even he had been surprised by the impact of his January arrival from Palmeiras.

“Gabriel Jesus made a lot of things happen. In the box he has instinct to score goals. He is a fighter and is only 19 and that’s why we’re delighted with what he’s done so far,” said Guardiola.

“When you arrive in pre-season, you have time to know, train and play with your teammates, but when you arrive mid-season it is harder. He is hungry, has desire and has shown us so many good things.

“There are 19-year-olds who are physically strong and some who aren’t. That guy in the box has something special. He’s so intelligent. We are surprised because sometimes guys need a lot of time to settle and with others it’s immediate.

“Most of the big clubs in Europe wanted Jesus but he came to us and he is a big signing for this club.”

Defeat arrested Swansea’s nascent revival under new boss Paul Clement and left them 17th, just one point above the relegation zone, although just two points separate the bottom six.

City, meanwhile, have taken 10 points from a possible 12 since their 4-0 humbling at Everton last month, although they almost paid for their failure to add to Jesus’s opening goal.

The livewire striker took just 11 minutes to notch his first goal at the Etihad Stadium, pouncing to prod in a volley from close ranger after David Silva’s trickery and cross caused chaos in the goalmouth.

Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski tipped over a Yaya Toure free-kick and Raheem Sterling had claims for a penalty waved away – instead receiving a booking from referee Mike Dean – as City overwhelmed the visitors without scoring again.

Leroy Sane hit a Swansea post, Aleksandar Kolarov headed wide and Silva dwelt on a Jesus through-ball a fraction too long after the break, but Clement’s men came out fighting.

They stunned City nine minutes from time when Gylfi Sigurdsson drilled low past Willy Caballero from 20 yards, but Jesus replied in the second minute of injury time, tapping in after Fabianski spilled his header.