Ross McLean

A last-gasp header from striker Tomer Hemed salvaged a pivotal point for Brighton despite the promotion-chasers failing to regain top spot in the Championship after a staggering 3-3 draw at mid-table Brentford.

Hemed’s 97th minute leveller cancelled out midfielder Konstantin Kerschbaumer’s own injury-time strike for the Bees, who had led 2-0 at half time courtesy of goals from Jota and Harlee Dean.

Brentford forward Lasse Vibe missed the chance to establish a three-goal advantage as former Fulham goalkeeper David Stockdale repelled his penalty before Solly March and Shane Duffy instigated Brighton’s initial comeback.

The draw ended Brighton’s destabilising run which saw an FA Cup exit at non-league Lincoln and midweek loss at Championship high-flyers Huddersfield. Brighton stayed second, a point behind leaders Newcastle, but five clear of third-placed Reading.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner and Leeds counterpart Garry Monk, meanwhile, were both sent to the stands at the climax of the Terriers’ pulsating 2-1 victory over their west Yorkshire rivals.

The pair clashed after Wagner exuberantly celebrated Michael Hefele’s late winner for his side, who leapfrogged Leeds into fourth place. Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown had earlier given Huddersfield the lead, while Leeds retaliated through prolific hitman Chris Wood.