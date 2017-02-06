City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover real estate, legal eagles and tech. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

CBRE

Real estate services group CBRE has appointed Zoe Bignell to lead and spearhead the expansion of the advisory team within its UK development and residential capital markets business. Zoe is moving to CBRE from Cushman & Wakefield, where she was an equity partner and head of London development. She is a market-leading strategic advisor and development manager specialising in mixed-use development on behalf of a range of property companies, public bodies, housebuilders and pension funds. During her 12 years at Cushman & Wakefield, Zoe advised on some of the capital’s highest profile redevelopment projects including Transport for London at Earls Court and North Greenwich, the US Department of State on the disposal of the American Embassy in Grosvenor Square and the subsequent redevelopment of the new US embassy at Nine Elms. Zoe will jointly manage CBRE’s UK Development and UK residential capital markets team together with transactional business lead Peter Burns.

Brown Rudnick LLP

International law firm Brown Rudnick LLP has elevated London-based lawyers Chloe Pawson-Pounds and Ravinder Thukral to Partner. Chloe is a solicitor-advocate in the litigation and arbitration group focusing on contentious financial regulation and commercial litigation. She has a wide range of experience with a particular focus on advising firms and individuals under investigation by the FCA and the PRA. Ravinder also sits in the litigation and arbitration group, advising on a wide range of commercial law disputes in litigation, international arbitration and mediation. He has extensive experience of banking and finance, civil fraud, real estate, shareholder and employment disputes in both the UK and the Middle East. Ravinder has represented individuals and businesses charged with criminal offences including fraud and money laundering.

Sage Group

Enterprise software firm Sage Group has appointed Soni Jiandani to its board as a non-executive director, with effect from the end of the company’s annual general meeting on 28 February. Soni is the former senior vice president of marketing at Cisco. During her 22 years at the company she was part of a team which was responsible for a number of successes and helped establish multi-billion dollar revenue streams for the company in the switching, storage networking and server markets. She was also part of the teams that established start-ups which Cisco first funded and later acquired entering new adjacent markets and building successful businesses. Prior to joining Cisco, she was a marketing executive at UB Networks.

