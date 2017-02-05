Mark Sands

One of Labour's largest individual donors could be thrown out of the after a claims of financial support for Ukip from a Labour MEP.

John Mills, the millionaire behind JML, created the Labour Leave campaign, but London MEP Seb Dance is claiming the retailer broke party rules by handing cash to the Eurosceptic party.

Labour rules mean that Mills could be tossed out of the party if it has found he has supported a political rival.

Mills told City A.M. that a disputed sum of £18,500 was spent on events in the run up Brexit vote, which featured cross-party speakers and were jointly funded.

“This was absolutely standard stuff, which everybody was doing,” Mills said. “There were costs involved un running those meetings and we share those between the organisations.”

Dance's complaint is focused on asking whether Mills broke party rules by directing funding specifically to Ukip, rather than referendum groups like Vote Leave or Grassroots Out.