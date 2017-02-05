FTSE 100 7188.30 +0.67%
Sunday 5 February 2017 9:42am

Trump's travel ban appeal has failed at the first hurdle

Lynsey Barber
Related
Demonstration Against Trump's Immigration Ban Takes Place After Ruling Was Overturned By State Dept.
The DOJ is appealing a judge's ruling that halted Trump's travel ban (Source: Getty)

The US appeals court has rejected a request by Donald Trump to immediately reinstate his ban on people from certain countries entering the US, after filing an appeal against a ruling that put a temporary halt on the ban.

The US Justice Department (DOJ) has filed a motion seeking to reverse Friday's decision by a federal judge in Seattle, which halted a ban on people arriving in the US from seven countries - Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

The court's decision means that the ban will remain blocked and people will be able tor travel to the US until the case can be heard.

The latest development follows a week of protests against the President who introduced the ban as one of an unprecedented number of executive orders, seeking to deliver campaign promises such as repealing Dodd Frank and building a wall at the Mexican border.

The travel ban sparked a wave of nationwide protests in the UK and US as well as drawing criticism from world leaders.

But Trump has doubled down on the plan and embarked on an unprecedented attack on the judge.

"Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision," Trump tweeted late on Saturday evening.

"What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.?"

The judge's action immediately allowed many previously allowed to enter the US to travel to the country.

