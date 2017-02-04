Rebecca Smith

Thousands took part in another London march against President Donald Trump's travel ban today - the second in a week.

The protestors marched against Trump's ban on travellers from seven mainly Muslim nations entering the US, in a week where numerous protests have taken place in cities worldwide.

An estimated 30,000 participated in London's march on Monday, and a group of organisations banded together to organise today's, calling on the President to revoke the executive order and Prime Minister Theresa May to be more vocal in her criticism of Trump's actions.

It comes after a flurry of activity surrounding the ban has caused more confusion in airports. A Seattle judge ruled the ban unconstitutional yesterday, causing a nationwide block on the travel ban. Some airlines have since said they are now allowing previously banned passengers to board flights.

Trump however, has since taken to Twitter to deem the judge's ruling "ridiculous", vowing to overturn it.