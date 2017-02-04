Rebecca Smith

President Donald Trump has called the decision blocking his travel ban "ridiculous", saying it "will be overturned".

It comes after Seattle judge James Robart ruled that Trump's travel ban - barring citizens from seven Muslim majority countries - was unconstitutional. In a statement, the White House had said the order was "lawful and appropriate" and it is expected to seek an emergency stay to restore the restrictions.

Now Trump has taken to Twitter to voice his views on the ruling.

Read more: Airlines allow passengers affected by Trump travel ban onto US flights

He said: "The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!"

When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security - big trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it's death & destruction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Read more: Trump travel ban protest: Thousands expected to march in London today

Executive orders are subject to legal review by a federal court when brought before a US judge. The temporary restraining order from Robart's ruling came into immediate effect yesterday, with customers officials alerting airlines it would begin to reinstate visas.

Washington's attorney general Bob Ferguson said: "The Constitution prevailed today. No one is above the law - not even the President."

Trump's executive order had halted the US refugee programme and banned anyone from the countries Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Yemen, Sudan, Syria and Libya from travelling to the country, even if they have already been approved for a visa, have an existing visa or a green card.

It had caused significant confusion at airports, as well as mass protests against the action. Thousands took part in a march against the travel ban in London on Monday, with another taking place today.

The march, called by an assortment of groups including Stop the War Coalition, Stand Up to Racism and Muslim Association of Britain, created a Facebook page for the event saying: "Trump's ban on Muslims must be opposed by all who are against racism and support basic human rights. Theresa May's collusion with Trump must end."