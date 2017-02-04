Rebecca Smith

The nationals of seven Muslim majority countries targeted by President Trump's US travel ban are currently being allowed to board flights to America by some airlines.

It comes after Seattle judge James Robart ruled that Trump's travel ban was unconstitutional. In a statement, the White House said the order was "lawful and appropriate" and it is expected to seek an emergency stay to restore the restrictions.

Trump meanwhile, said on Twitter, that it was "ridiculous and will be overturned".

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

The temporary restraining order has though, come into immediate effect, meaning government agencies had to comply with the ruling and customs officials telling US airlines it would begin to reinstate visas.

Washington's attorney general Bob Ferguson said: "The Constitution prevailed today. No one is above the law - not even the President."

Airlines were told they could resume boarding banned travellers, from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, with Qatar Airways saying it would allow passengers to fly to US cities if they had valid documents.

Since then, Air France, Iberia, Etihad Airways and Lufthansa have followed suit, though there is still uncertainty in how the change was being received on the ground.

Lufthansa has warned that "short notice changes" to the regulations may occur at any time, as airlines try to keep up with the rapid developments.

The ban has caused confusion at airports, as well as mass protests.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) had asked for "early clarity" from the US administration on the situation. It said in a statement that the executive order was issued "without prior coordination or warning, causing confusion among both airlines and travellers".

"It also placed additional burdens on airlines to comply with unclear requirements, to bear implementation costs and to face potential penalties for non-compliance," it said.

Washington became the first state to challenge the President's order on Monday, with Minnesota joining, and Massachusetts, New York and Virginia then intervening in similar lawsuits challenging the President's order in their respective jurisdictions.