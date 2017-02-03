Melissa York

Ethan Drive, East Finchley

£1.25m to £1.75m

Sporty families will like these new four and five bedroom detached houses opposite the Chandos Lawn Tennis Club. Finchley Cricket Club and Pure Gym, where buyers will get a year’s family membership. Set in a private gated road, they come with modern luxuries like Hacker kitchens, underfloor heating and Sonos integrated sound systems and they’re a mile away from East Finchley tube station.

Call Martyn Gerrard Land and New Homes on 020 8349 0515

Stratford Broadway, Stratford

From £112,500 for a 30 per cent share

Housing association East Thames is offering 35 brand new apartments on a part buy, part rent basis for people priced out of homes in London. Right in the centre of Stratford near Westfield Shopping Centre and the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, these one and two bedroom flats boast balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows with access to a gym and roof terrace via Stratosphere Tower next door. Due to be finished in March, viewings for the Shared Ownership homes are taking place tomorrow from 11am to 4pm.

Make an appointment by visiting east-thames.co.uk

Gramercy Greenwich, Greenwich

From £635,000 for a two bedroom apartment

Live on a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the heart of historic maritime Greenwich in a new development. Housing association Family Mosaic is behind the mixed tenure properties, which include two, three and four bedroom townhouses and two and three bedroom apartments. Each comes with private outdoor space – in the form of a balcony, terrace or garden – and the show apartment, is fitted out with material structures inspired by the Cutty Sark. Incidentally, the homes are practically opposite the Cutty Sark DLR station.

Visit thegramercy-greenwich.co.uk

Dudin Brown, Hampstead

From £1.45m

Dudin Brown is the latest collection of homes released as part of the regeneration of a heritage site around Childs Hill, Hampstead. Developer Mount Anvil has put five two bedroom apartments and one three bedroom apartment on sale in a building dating back to 1905 on Kidderpore Avenue. Ready to move into at the end of the year, there will be a car service, underground parking and a health club. The development centres on a Greek revivalist mansion-turned-women’s college and will see 156 homes spread over 13 buildings.

Call 020 3582 5461 or visit hampsteadmanor.com

27 Linden Gardens, Notting Hill

From £1.2m

A dilapidated Victorian townhouse in one of London’s most prized postcodes has been transformed into duplex apartments. Boutique developer Fruition Properties has converted a single residence that was built in the mid-1800s which had fallen into disrepair. Situated on a tree-lined cul-de-sac in the Pembridge Conservation Area, it’s now four two and three bedroom apartments across two levels, kitted out with all the latest luxuries and modcons, including bespoke wooden zig-zag staircases.

Call Fruition Properties on 020 3828 0116