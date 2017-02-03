Jasper Jolly

The US labour market boomed in January as the non-farm payrolls showed the number of jobs added in the month soaring to 227,000.

Unemployment rose slightly to 4.8 per cent, according to the US Bureau for Labor Statistics. Wage growth also disappointed, with average earnings growing by only 0.1 per cent.

Economists expected a rise of 175,000 jobs during the last month, according to a Reuters survey, but the measure instead jumped to its highest point since July, after disappointing last month.

The non-farms data comes after a more timely but less complete indicator, the ADP payrolls, showed private sector job increases well above consensus expectations.

Payrolls data is a vital indicator of the health of the economy for policymakers. The US Federal Reserve is mandated with keeping employment as high as possible while also balancing inflation.

Kully Samra, Charles Schwab UK managing director, said: “Today’s jobs numbers coupled with most other economic data points this week demonstrate the ongoing resilience and strength of the US economy."

The election of Donald Trump as US President promises to change the central bank’s calculation. He was elected on a platform promising an apparent mix of strident fiscal expansion with millions of new jobs at a time when the US economy is nearing full employment. This would likely boost inflation.

Meeting with biggest business leaders this morning. Good jobs are coming back to U.S., health care and tax bills are being crafted NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

On Wednesday the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady as expected, with chair Janet Yellen giving few clues about the prospect of the next rate rise.

The rate-setting Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) previously revealed consensus expectations of three rate hikes during 2017, after raising the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points.

The FOMC noted the labour market had continued to strengthen, despite a slight rise in unemployment to 4.7 per cent.

However, the unemployment rate is still at levels not seen since the global financial crisis began in 2008. The FOMC said it expected the labour market to “strengthen somewhat further” as the US approaches full employment.