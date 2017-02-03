Ollie Phillips

It will be a grand finale at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin when England take on Ireland for the final game of the Six Nations next month.

England have gained momentum since their 2015 World Cup humiliation, and will have some tricky games in the shape of Wales in Cardiff in particular. But all eyes will be on them this Six Nations as they look to break the All Blacks’ unbeaten record. Doing so with a 19th consecutive victory and a grand slam in Ireland would be an incredible achievement.

Since Eddie Jones has taken over as England head coach he has galvanised the side and built on the excellent work that Stuart Lancaster did. The team was a hurt animal looking to right the wrongs after the 2015 World Cup. They have continually mentioned in the press that they won’t stop until they are the best in the world, and you can see that the plan is going accordingly.

Ireland will push England all the way

It will be really close between England and Ireland. If Ireland can keep a fully fit squad there is a very good chance they can win. However, some high-profile injuries have impacted their progress in recent years and England have that extra strength in depth that can allow them to lose one or two players throughout the series. I believe that will be that extra edge needed to push England over the finish line for a memorable grand slam.

Jones has been keeping his team motivated by becoming the best team in the world. Beyond that, the challenge is going to be staying there. If they do, it will be hard for the British and Irish Lions selectors to ignore English players, but Eddie’s main focus after this will obviously be the 2019 World Cup in Japan – a country he is adored in and very familiar with. His ultimate goal will be to lift that trophy.

Player to watch - Ben Youngs

This will be a big year for Ben Youngs. With England hunting that unbeaten record and the Lions series coming up, he will be eager to keep up his form. He was the standout player in the autumn internationals and it has been an incredible transformation for him under Jones; he’s gone from a good player to a world-class one.