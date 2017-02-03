Little Chef brand could disappear after owner sells roadside sites

William Turvill

Little Chef could be no more after the roadside restaurant chain’s owner announced the sale of all of its sites.

Kout Food Group announced today that it had sold its roadside portfolio to Euro Garages, a roadside retail company operating brands such as Starbucks, Subway and Greggs.

City A.M. understands Euro Garages has bought all of Kout’s Little Chef sites, but not the Little Chef brand.

Kout acquired the roadside business in 2013 for £15m. Since then it has completed a number of refurbishments and opened 45 Burger King and Subway units on some of the sites.

It said in a statement that it had created new jobs across around 70 locations.

