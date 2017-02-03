Emma Haslett

If you're a British car buff, here's one to get your engine revving: as part of its "Reborn" series, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has lovingly recreated the original Range Rover Classic - and it's absolutely gorgeous.

The restored car, in Bahama Gold, features a V8 petrol engine and 132 brake horsepower.

Want one of your own? JLR says it will source the car and restore it to its original specification for a mere £135,000. Bargain.

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

So far, it has lovingly remade 10 examples of the car, which will be showcased at Salon Retromobile in Paris next week. But JLR said customers who want a custom version will be able to select their own vehicle, which will then be restored by its in-house team.

"They will be able to follow the restoration of their cherished Series I from start to finish at Land Rover’s new Classic workshop located within the original Defender production centre at Solihull," it said.

It's the second car JLR has restored in such a fashion - in November it gave the same treatment to an example of the Jaguar XKSS, dubbed the world's first supercar, although that came with a rather steeper £1m pricetag.

The Range Rover Classic was originally launched in 1970 in a two-door format, remaining in production until 1996. Since its launch, it has ferried royals, politicians and celebs around - JLR has dubbed it the "ultimate SUV".

If the Range Rover Classic is a bit modern for you, never fear: the iconic Land Rover Defender could be making a comeback.

JLR stopped production of the Queen's favourite car back in January last year - but in July it was revealed oil boss Jim Ratcliffe, who reportedly bought one of the last Defenders ever made, was in talks to revive production of it.

The company has also said it hopes to put driverless cars on Britain's roads in the next few months, with plans to test a fleet of 100 autonomous vehicles in the UK by 2020.