Bill Esdaile

PLENTY of southern-based trainers are making the long pilgrimage up to Musselburgh in search of better ground.

Nicky Henderson’s well-regarded Charli Parcs missed his intended engagement at Cheltenham last Saturday because of the conditions and will be a warm order in the Triumph Hurdle Trial (1.30pm) if lining up.

A far more interesting betting heat looks to be the Edinburgh National (2.05pm), run over four and a bit miles.

There has been plenty of money in recent days for the Brian Ellison-trained Five In A Row, who has been knocking on the door recently off his latest handicap mark.

With his stable in such cracking form, it is clear to see why he is proving so popular ahead of his first attempt at such a marathon.

The fancy double-figure prices have long gone, though, and I’m not excited about 6/1 for a horse not guaranteed to stay.

Instead, I’m taking a monster leap of faith and siding with 10-year-old SUN CLOUD at what looks a fair each-way price of 16/1.

Admittedly, he hasn’t won since April 2015, but his handicap mark has steadily fallen as a result.

The one thing this horse does is jump and stay, which is vital in a contest where plenty won’t last home.

The most valuable race on the card is the £50,000 Scottish County Hurdle (3.45pm), which looks at the mercy of Harry Fry’s well-handicapped DRUMCLIFF if he takes up the engagement.

He was declared a late non-runner last weekend and should find conditions much more to his liking here after his luckless run at Kempton over Christmas.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Sun Cloud e/w 2.05pm Musselburgh

Drumcliff 3.45pm Musselburgh