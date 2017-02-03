Horse racing betting tips: Buveur D’Air looks serious Contender

Bill Esdaile

WITH so much rain around, Sandown’s meeting on Saturday is sure to be run on heavy ground, putting huge emphasis on stamina.

Every drop that falls will be music to the ears of the connections of BUVEUR D’AIR, who dramatically makes the switch back from fences to the smaller obstacles in the Contenders Hurdle (1.50pm).

The six-year-old now has the Champion Hurdle as his primary aim, with so many doubts over the participation of the market leaders.

Read more: Betting: Chelsea to continue title charge with Arsenal win

Last year’s winner Annie Power has already been ruled out of a title defence, while current market leader Faugheen was forced to miss his return in the Irish Champion Hurdle on Sunday because of a setback.

The fact that race was won by Petit Mouchoir, the horse Buveur D’Air beat at Aintree last April, probably persuaded connections to put his chasing career on hold and revert to hurdling.

His best form last season came on soft ground and his stamina is also likely to come into play.

Stablemate and market rival Brain Power looked uneasy on bad ground at Cheltenham on his reappearance and heavy conditions would be a big unknown.

In fact, if the ground becomes really desperate he may not even line up, making the evens available with Paddy Power pre-declaration stage even more attractive.

When the rain falls, it normally pays to look out for runners trained by Venetia Williams and she could be in luck with BRIGHT NEW DAWN in the two-mile handicap chase (1.15pm).

Formerly trained in Ireland by Gordon Elliott, the 10-year-old caught my eye on his debut for his new yard over course and distance last month.

He re-opposes Garde La Victoire, the horse that beat him that day, on 4lbs better terms and is entitled to go close with heavy ground in his favour.

The feature contest on the card is the Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase (2.25pm), which looks at the mercy of Paul Nicholls’ Clan Des Obeaux, should he line-up.

However, a better bet could well be the in-form Nigel Twiston-Davies’ EL TERREMOTO at 9/1 with Star Sports in the Heroes Handicap Hurdle (3.00pm).

He proved he can handle heavy ground when running out an impressive winner over a much shorter trip at Haydock two starts ago.

Last time out he ran back at the same venue, where fog obscured any visibility of the race and the commentator only picked them up after the line.

He finished third that day behind Clyne and wasn’t beaten that far, even though no official distances were recorded.

Clyne has since gone on to be narrowly touched off by The New One in a decent Champion Hurdle trial, while runner-up Le Rocher won at Uttoxeter on Saturday.

El Terremoto lines-up off the same handicap mark and can surely go close if staying the trip.

Finally, the Masters Handicap Chase (3.35pm) looks sure to be a real slog and my eyes were immediately drawn to Beg To Differ, who ran so well in the Welsh Grand National.

He will stay and handle the ground, but his stable form continues to be a worry and he is plenty short enough at 6/1.

Instead, take an each-way chance on Gary Moore’s ANTONY at 10/1 with Star Sports.

He ran a good field ragged at Ascot two starts back and may still be ahead of the handicapper.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Bright New Dawn e/w 1.15pm Sandown

Buveur D’Air 1.50pm Sandown

El Terremoto e/w 3.00pm Sandown

Antony e/w 3.35pm Sandown