FTSE 100 7168.38 +0.39%
views
Friday 3 February 2017 9:39am

Eurozone job growth reaches nine-year high as economy maintains end-of-year momentum

Jasper Jolly
Related
Scottish Development International Talk
Scottish Development International Talk Why could tech trends reach over $2.7 trillion by 2020?
SOCIAL-CHOMAGE-ANPE
France's labour market is heating up (Source: Getty)

Job creation in the Eurozone has reached its highest point since February 2008, before the global financial crisis caused unemployment to soar, according to a survey of managers.

France’s labour market created jobs at its fastest rate in a year and a half, according to IHS Markit’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for industry in the Eurozone, while in Italy it reached a six-month high.

The index of economic growth showed output reaching a 10-month high in Ireland, which led the Eurozone at a reading of 59.3, almost four points above the average reading for the Eurozone as a whole. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the industry.

Read more: UK's manufacturers are quick off the blocks as Eurozone sees five-year high

The overall measure of 54.4 sustains the strong performance of the euro area economy from the end of last year. The manufacturing industry in particular has been surging, with Germany’s powerhouse economy driving growth.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said: “The final PMI indicated marginally stronger business activity growth than the earlier flash estimate, and suggests the eurozone economy is growing at the fastest rate since mid-2011.

Markit’s analysis shows the reading translating to a rise in GDP of 0.4 per cent over the quarter.

Williamson said: “Faster growth of new business and an upturn in confidence about the year ahead to the highest since the region’s debt crisis bodes well for the robust pace of growth to be sustained in coming months.”

Tags

Related articles

UK's manufacturers are quick off the blocks as Eurozone sees five-year high
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff

Eurozone growth beats expectations as inflation edges up
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff

Is the Greek debt crisis about to heat up again?
Jennifer McKeown
Jennifer McKeown | Contributor