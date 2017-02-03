FTSE 100 7168.38 +0.39%
French soldier shoots attacker near the Louvre in Paris

Caitlin Morrison
The Louvre Museum
A French soldier opened fire on an attacker near the Louvre museum in Paris this morning.

The soldier wounded a man armed with a knife who was trying to enter the Louvre.

Reuters reported that a man had tried to attack the soldier with a knife.

The Louvre attacker was carrying two backpacks, but neither had explosives, police in Paris said.

Another police source said the man had been trying to get into the museum's underground shop with a suitcase. Police said the area had been evacuated. The interior ministry said on twitter the incident was "serious".

The government also cautioned people against spreading false information and asked that people "only relay information emanating from a trustworthy source".