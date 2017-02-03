FTSE 100 7168.38 +0.39%
views
Friday 3 February 2017 9:19am

All the maps you'll need to avoid travel trouble during next week's Tube strike

Rebecca Smith
Wish you were here? No, so check out the below maps
Wish you were here? No, so check out the below maps (Source: Getty)

Okay, so at the moment there's going to be a hefty Tube strike from Sunday - and it's going to be hugely disruptive, with most Zone 1 stations shut.

So to get yourselves ready for the torment and to get as well-prepared as possible, here are some maps to make sure you've considered the best route into London next week.

Read more: Every route from Waterloo station to Bank, ranked

First up: A map of the walking steps it'll take between stations on the same line...

(Click or tap to open the full-size version)

Walking steps between stations on the same line
Walking steps between stations on the same line (Source: TfL)

2. All the Central London journeys that'd actually be quicker to walk

(Click or tap to open the full-size version)

Who knows? Maybe your journey could be more pleasant...
Who knows? Maybe your journey could be more pleasant... (Source: TfL)

3. Handy bus and walking maps of the capital

(Click or tap to open the full-size version)

Not used to taking the bus? Have no fear, this should help
Not used to taking the bus? Have no fear, this should help (Source: TfL)

Google Maps failing you? Use this if you're walking
Google Maps failing you? Use this if you're walking (Source: TfL)

4. The map showing what stations will be closed on Tube strike days (greyed out is a no go, in colour will have limited services)

(Click or tap to open the full-size version)

Charing Cross frequenter? Not today...
Charing Cross frequenter? Not today... (Source: TfL)

5. The map showing you really want to avoid roads too...

(Click or tap to open the full-size version)

If you have to drive, use the North and South circular if possible
If you have to drive, use the North and South circular if possible (Source: TfL)

And if you want more detail on what's shutting up when and what exactly is running - here's what you need to know about next week's Tube strike.

Until then, fingers crossed today's last-ditch talks between the RMT union and Tube bosses resolve the dispute so these maps aren't needed at all...

Tags

Related articles

Changes to agency contracts could push out temporary TfL workers
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

There's going to be another Tube strike: Here's what you need to know
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Mapped: All the stations that will be shut for next week's Tube strike
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff