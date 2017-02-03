Rebecca Smith

Okay, so at the moment there's going to be a hefty Tube strike from Sunday - and it's going to be hugely disruptive, with most Zone 1 stations shut.

So to get yourselves ready for the torment and to get as well-prepared as possible, here are some maps to make sure you've considered the best route into London next week.

First up: A map of the walking steps it'll take between stations on the same line...

2. All the Central London journeys that'd actually be quicker to walk

3. Handy bus and walking maps of the capital

4. The map showing what stations will be closed on Tube strike days (greyed out is a no go, in colour will have limited services)

5. The map showing you really want to avoid roads too...

And if you want more detail on what's shutting up when and what exactly is running - here's what you need to know about next week's Tube strike.

Until then, fingers crossed today's last-ditch talks between the RMT union and Tube bosses resolve the dispute so these maps aren't needed at all...