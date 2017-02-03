William Turvill

Budweiser and its owner Anheuser-Busch InBev have, apparently unwittingly, become embroiled in the American immigration debate.

A 60-second Super Bowl TV advert, documenting the journey of the company’s co-founder Adolphus Busch from Germany to the St Louis, has been interpreted as a pro-immigration message shortly after Donald Trump suspended entry from seven majority Muslim countries.

Marcel Marcondes, vice president of US marketing at AB InBev, said Budweiser stands “those people that have a dream and work very hard until they make the dream come true”.

The company has said the advert was not intended to be political, but Marcondes added that the company would not apologise.

He told the Wall Street Journal: “This is what Budweiser stands for and we are really proud of it.”

Here is the ad: