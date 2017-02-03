Rebecca Smith

Planned Tube strikes have been suspended for next week, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced.

It had met with London Underground (LU) bosses this week at conciliation service Acas this week to try and avoid more strike action taking place from Sunday.

More than 3,000 of the union's members were poised to walk out from 6pm on Sunday until 10am on Monday and then again from 10am on Tuesday 7 February until 1am on Wednesday 8 February, with more dates to be announced in March.

The union said it had secured the reversal of "nearly 60 per cent" of proposed job cuts.

"That is a tremendous victory and a reflection of the resilience and determination of our reps and the membership right across London Underground," said general secretary Mick Cash said. "We will now continue to work on implementation of the new staffing arrangements at the local level and as always RMT remains eternally vigilant.”

Transport for London (TfL) had warned that National Rail services, bus routes and roads would be severely busy should the walkouts go ahead.

It would have been the latest action in the long-running row over the closure of Tube ticket offices and job losses. A walkout last month over the issue shut down the majority of Zone 1 stations.

That action also involved members from the TSSA, though the TSSA already said it wouldn't take part in the latest strikes.

It said LU's newest proposals - involving the creation of additional posts - "pave the way for a resolution" and is scheduling a meeting of its Tube representatives to vote on the offer.

