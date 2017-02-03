FTSE 100 7148.17 +0.10%
views
Friday 3 February 2017 8:26am

Lettuce panic: Now supermarkets are rationing iceberg lettuce and broccoli

Rebecca Smith
Get yours fast: Iceberg lettuces are being rationed at supermarkets
Get yours fast: Iceberg lettuces are being rationed at supermarkets (Source: Getty)

Planning on stocking up on vegetables for your next weekly shop?

Well hopefully you're not needing more than three iceberg lettuces, since Tesco has now rationed customers per visit, due to poor growing conditions in Europe causing a shortage in stores.

Bad weather in Spain has caused "availability issues" but don't worry, apparently suppliers are on the case, working to resolve the problem. Signs have been sent to all Tesco stores to notify customers, apologising for any inconvenience.

Read more: Rain in Spain puts Popeye workouts down the drain (i.e. spinach shortage)

And that's just the tip of the iceberg (sorry). Morrisons supermarkets have put in place a three per person limit on broccoli as well as iceberg lettuces too.

A triple whammy of floods, snow and storms have taken their toll in southern Spain, where many of Britain's vegetables are sourced during the winter months. The problem started with aubergine, spinach and courgettes, but satsuma fans beware: citrus fruits may too be affected.

Britain imports around 50 per cent of its vegetables and 90 per cent of its fruit.

And while you may think three per person seems plenty, many aggrieved shoppers have been posting pictures of empty shelves, barren of veg.

Read more: Legendary Morrisons chairman Sir Ken Morrison has died

A Morrisons spokesman told the Daily Mail it had introduced a cap to prevent local businesses and restaurateurs buying up all of its stock.

Elsewhere, the Co-op said it was not experiencing shortages (though that may change once lettuce fans hear stocks are bountiful over there...) and Sainsbury's is working on maintaining its courgette supply for customers. Phew.

Both Morrisons and Tesco have been approached for comment.

Tags

Related articles

Morrisons fires the gun on supermarket price war
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

Tesco Bank is guaranteeing three per cent interest on its current account
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

Why Tesco could be better off leaving Booker on the shelf
Simon Gergel
Simon Gergel | Contributor