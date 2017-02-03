Rebecca Smith

Planning on stocking up on vegetables for your next weekly shop?

Well hopefully you're not needing more than three iceberg lettuces, since Tesco has now rationed customers per visit, due to poor growing conditions in Europe causing a shortage in stores.

Bad weather in Spain has caused "availability issues" but don't worry, apparently suppliers are on the case, working to resolve the problem. Signs have been sent to all Tesco stores to notify customers, apologising for any inconvenience.

Tesco limits iceberg lettuce sales to three per person. https://t.co/u5QhjFKs4F pic.twitter.com/mZ8MfrebLz — Chris White (@chrisfruitnet) February 2, 2017

Read more: Rain in Spain puts Popeye workouts down the drain (i.e. spinach shortage)

And that's just the tip of the iceberg (sorry). Morrisons supermarkets have put in place a three per person limit on broccoli as well as iceberg lettuces too.

A triple whammy of floods, snow and storms have taken their toll in southern Spain, where many of Britain's vegetables are sourced during the winter months. The problem started with aubergine, spinach and courgettes, but satsuma fans beware: citrus fruits may too be affected.

Britain imports around 50 per cent of its vegetables and 90 per cent of its fruit.

And while you may think three per person seems plenty, many aggrieved shoppers have been posting pictures of empty shelves, barren of veg.

They rationed things in the war but never thought I'd see rationing of lettuce in 2017!😆#Lettuce #Tesco pic.twitter.com/yxbileg94Y — Grant (@SnowAndBeach) February 3, 2017

@Tesco no red peppers, no spinach, no lettuce, no beansprouts, half the stir fry section "out of stock"... pic.twitter.com/Wmb6zYowUT — Josie (@MrsDrosie) January 23, 2017

Just as you thought it couldn't get any worse, 2017 is now the year of the lettuce rations. @Tesco #Iblamebrexit pic.twitter.com/C5bFZHbPQs — Alan Jones (@Alan_Bjones) January 29, 2017

Nice to see @Morrisons stocked up 😂😂 out of stock of any form of LETTUCE! Going elsewhere in future, ridiculous 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fqmjtAQB2J — Luke (@lukeyboy1865) January 23, 2017

Read more: Legendary Morrisons chairman Sir Ken Morrison has died

A Morrisons spokesman told the Daily Mail it had introduced a cap to prevent local businesses and restaurateurs buying up all of its stock.

Elsewhere, the Co-op said it was not experiencing shortages (though that may change once lettuce fans hear stocks are bountiful over there...) and Sainsbury's is working on maintaining its courgette supply for customers. Phew.

Both Morrisons and Tesco have been approached for comment.