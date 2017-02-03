FTSE 100 7148.17 +0.10%
Friday 3 February 2017 7:37am

Zoopla has changed its name in the most boring way possible

Helen Cahill
The group has various online property businesses (Source: Youtube)

Zoopla Property Group - more widely known as Zoopla - has changed its name to ZPG.

The company currently trades under the ticker ZPLA, but from 8am next Monday this will change to ZPG. The decision was made at Zoopla's annual general meeting yesterday.

Zoopla said the name change "reflects the evolution and diversity of the business as the owner of the UK's most trusted home-related digital platforms".

It owns uSwitch, PrimeLocation and Property Software Group in addition to its online property platform Zoopla.co.uk.

This week, it also emerged that Zoopla has added property data company Hometrack to its portfolio, for £120m.

Hometrack provides data and analytics for the residential property market, creating over 20m automated valuations for homes in the UK in Australia. Zoopla has been seeking to expand its capabilities in the property business - it set up an "invest" channel on its website last year - making Hometrack the perfect fit.

