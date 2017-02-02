Ross McLean

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has questioned why Jose Mourinho deems it necessary to talk about him after the Manchester United manager implied that the German received preferential treatment from officials.

Mourinho said he was treated differently to rival managers in the aftermath of his side’s goalless draw with Hull on Wednesday, claiming he was told he would be sent to the stands if he did not sit down.

He referenced the behaviour of Klopp 24 hours earlier after he raged in the face of fourth official Neil Swarbrick as the Reds drew 1-1 with Chelsea. Swarbrick responded to Klopp by saying he admired his passion.

“I have no idea why he spoke about me,” said Klopp of Mourinho. The pair have endured a frosty relationship since Liverpool’s clash at Old Trafford last month.

In relation to confronting Swarbrick, Klopp added: “To switch off emotions is not simple. We struggle. Not only myself and Jose, but [Arsenal manager] Arsene Wenger and a lot of others.”

Fourth-placed Liverpool play Hull at the KCOM Stadium tomorrow, while United, who are sixth, are at Leicester on Sunday.