Bankers may be fearing a doughnut this earnings season, but the attorney general revealed today he has recently taken a zero bonus of his own.

Jeremy Wright told MPs in the House of Commons today that he and the advocate general for Scotland "received no additional fee for our work on the case".

Wright also said details of the costs of case would be published "in due course".

Last month, the government lost its appeal on the Article 50 case, when the Supreme Court decided that it would have to get the green light from parliament before it could hand in its notice to leave the EU.

MPs criticised the attorney general for bumping up the bill for taxpayers by appealing the decision of the High Court case the government originally lost, despite many legal commentators suggesting there was no hope of the top court deciding in its favour.

However, Wright hit back, noting three out of the 11 Supreme Court judges had dissented, meaning they agreed with the arguments he and his legal eagles put forward.

"It was absolutely right that government defended its position," Wright said.