City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover finance at a major UK potash company, a boutique employment group and a legal eagle. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Sirius Minerals

Thomas Jay Staley has been appointed to the board of Sirius Minerals as finance director. Thomas has been with the company since October 2014, initially as corporate development director and then, since December 2014, as the company’s chief financial officer. He is responsible for leading the company’s finance team, including in relation to the Stage 1 financing, the results of which were announced in November. Thomas has over 10 years of experience developing and financing energy, resource and infrastructure projects across a range of international markets. His core competency is structuring commercial arrangements and financing projects utilising a wide range of capital including project and export credit-backed debt, mezzanine debt and equity. During his career prior to joining the company Thomas has worked for Origin Energy and Babcock & Brown in Australia and Mubadala Development Company in Abu Dhabi.

Brahams Dutt Badrick French LLP

Cerys Williams has joined City-based employment law firm BDBF as a partner. Cerys has a wealth of domestic and international experience and was formerly employment law counsel at King & Wood Mallesons, and a partner and head of employment at Fasken Martineau. She brings with her 17 years of expertise in the technology, financial services, professionals services and natural resources sectors, advising businesses and senior executives on contentious and non-contentious employment law. Cerys will add resilience to the four-strong partner team that has led the firm to its top-tier status acting for senior executives. She will strengthen the firm’s existing small to medium-sized enterprise and entrepreneurial business employment law practice.

Boodle Hatfield

Law firm Boodle Hatfield has strengthened its litigation practice with the appointment of barrister and partner Thomas Williams. Thomas joined the firm on 1 February from Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP, where he was a partner in its London office. He was previously a partner at Stewarts Law. He brings to Boodle Hatfield more than 14 years’ experience of commercial litigation and arbitration. An experienced advocate, he has represented clients in the High Court and Court of Appeal as well as before arbitration tribunals. Much of his practice is international, and much of Thomas’ background complements the firm’s existing practice. Boodle Hatfield has a strong reputation for handling substantial commercial and property disputes and is a leading player in the specialist field of arts litigation.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.