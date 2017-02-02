William Turvill

UK dealmakers have had a flying beginning to the year, with 2017 marking the best annual start for British mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity since 2008.

After Reckitt Benckiser’s offer for Mead Johnson Nutrition, the total value of deals involving UK parties so far this year has reached $34.9bn (£27.8bn), according to Thomson Reuters.

Read more: After subdued 2016, these bankers are calling a 2017 bounceback for UK M&A

Thanks to deals such as Tesco’s £3.7bn merger deal with Booker Group and Shell’s North Sea sales, the total value of deals involving UK firms is up by more than 260 per cent from $13.3bn in the same period in 2016.

It is also the highest figure for 2 February since 2008, when $42.5bn of deals had been announced.

After a somewhat subdued 2016, when uncertainty around Brexit hit deals, M&A advisers are hoping for more active 2017.

Dwayne Lysaght, head of UK M&A at JP Morgan who is advising Booker on its merger with Tesco, told City A.M.: “While companies and markets don’t like uncertainty there does come a point when you just have to get on with things, and despite the turmoil around Brexit, the UK M&A market remains one of the most open, structured and transparent in the world.

Read more: These are the bankers and advisers working on the £3.7bn Tesco-Booker deal