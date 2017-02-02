Betting: Chelsea to continue title charge with Arsenal win

Ben Cleminson

When Arsenal comfortably beat Chelsea 3-0 at the Emirates in September, it seemed the sort of result that would spur a side on to a title challenge, and it didn’t look like that side would be the Blues.

However, since that humiliation at their rival’s hands, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte implemented a 3-4-3 formation that has swept all before them, and the men from Stamford Bridge sit nine points clear.

In the 17 Premier League games that have followed, Chelsea have only failed to win two of them – a 2-0 reversal at Tottenham and a 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Tuesday that looked more one point gained than two dropped against another title rival.

Conte’s Blues are playing with the relentless drive usually associated with champions – the only surprise being Diego Costa’s failure to convert a late penalty that would have sealed victory at Anfield.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are making the same mistakes that have haunted them in the 13 years since they last lifted the Premier League trophy.

The Gunners were stunned 2-1 at home mid-week against a Watford outfit that hadn’t won in seven, and questions over mental stability and consistency continue to dog Arsene Wenger’s charges.

As they prepare to face Chelsea tomorrow lunchtime, at least Wenger was able to get one of his longest standing monkeys off his back when they met last.

Before that resounding 3-0 win, Arsenal had gone five years without victory over the Blues – but whether the curse has been fully lifted remains to be seen.

The Gunners haven’t even scored at Stamford Bridge since 2011, and look there for the taking by their ruthless rivals.

I like Paddy Power’s evens for a Chelsea win.

Stamford Bridge has been a fortress for Conte since his arrival in the summer – the Italian has won 10 out of 11 matches in west London.

They’ve only conceded six in that time, and even up against Alexis Sanchez, they should keep Arsenal quiet.

I suggest selling total goals at 2.7 with Sporting Index.

Pointers

Chelsea - Evens (Paddy Power)

Sell total goals - 2.7 (Sporting Index)