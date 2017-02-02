Joe Hall

Football clubs in England were paid €20m more than any other nation by Uefa for releasing players to play in Euro 2016, new figures reveal.

English teams received a collective €38.2m (£33m) for providing players to the Euro 2016 qualifiers and tournament in France last year.

Liverpool were the most heavily remunerated of all English clubs, banking €3.4m from Uefa. Only Italian champions Juventus, paid €3.5m, received more.

Uefa distributed a funding pot of €150m by paying clubs a fixed amount for every day one of their players was at Euro 2016 and every time they were named in a match day squad for a qualifier.

Liverpool and Juventus were the most well represented sides at Euro 2016 with 12 players each while Tottenham, the only other team in Europe to receive more than €3m from Uefa, sent 11 players to the tournament.

The €150m distribution fund, the largest yet from Uefa, was negotiated by the European Club Association, which represents the continent's top clubs.

English clubs sent 139 players to the tournament, more than double any other nation's leagues. The Premier League accounted for 103 players while 36 came from teams in the Football League.

Germany sent 65 players to the tournament, Italy 56, Turkey 35 and Spain 36. Yet Spanish and French teams both received more money than Turkish or Russian clubs due to the better performance of their players and the status of their national associations.

Uefa paid €7,231 to "category 1 clubs", which includes those in England, France, Spain, Germany and Italy, for every player per day at Euro 2016, but just €4,821 and €2,410 to "category 2" and "category 3" teams respectively.