Caitlin Morrison

There are severe delays on the Bakerloo and District lines this afternoon, following a fire alert in the Edgware Road area.

There is no service between Piccadilly Circus and Queen's Park on the Bakerloo line at the moment.

Meanwhile, on the District line there are severe delays between High Street Kensington and Edgware Road. Transport for London said this was due to a signal failure at Edgware Road.

