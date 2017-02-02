FTSE 100 7140.75 +0.47%
Thursday 2 February 2017 2:36pm

Severe delays on Bakerloo and District lines after fire alert at Edgware Road

Caitlin Morrison
BRITAIN-TRANSPORT-STRIKE-TUBE
Services are severely disrupted on the Bakerloo line this afternoon (Source: Getty)

There are severe delays on the Bakerloo and District lines this afternoon, following a fire alert in the Edgware Road area.

There is no service between Piccadilly Circus and Queen's Park on the Bakerloo line at the moment.

Meanwhile, on the District line there are severe delays between High Street Kensington and Edgware Road. Transport for London said this was due to a signal failure at Edgware Road.

