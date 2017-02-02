Rebecca Smith

A deal has been agreed in the long-running dispute between Southern rail and train drivers' union Aslef, in the wake of fresh talks.

It is expected to bring the row over the so-called driver-only operated trains to a close, subject to a referendum of Aslef members. The ballot of Aslef drivers on whether to accept the deal closes on 16 February.

Read more: People are leaving floral tributes to Southern rail at train stations

Aslef suspended strikes planned for last month after Southern's parent company Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) agreed to fresh talks at the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

Today, TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said the deal had been struck, though no further detail has been provided yet on what the deal entails. Aslef said its members should have the opportunity to see it first.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said: "I am pleased that we have finally been able to reach an agreement with the company which reflects the concerns of train drivers. I believe this deal can deliver a safer and appropriately staffed railway for passengers on Southern rail and I will be recommending it to Aslef members."

Statement on the successful resolution to talks over the ASLEF and GTR (Southern Rail) dispute. Chaired by @FrancesOGrady and Andy Meadows. pic.twitter.com/8rksYldY0F — TradesUnionCongress (@The_TUC) February 2, 2017

Nick Brown, GTR’s chief operating officer, said: “It's good news for passengers, the regional economy and staff. After the misery and disruption to people's work and family lives, we are pleased we can start to move forward and deliver a better railway for the travelling public."

Southern rail services have been hit by months of disruption as Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union carried out numerous walkouts over the role of the guard.

However, the RMT's dispute with Southern remains unresolved.

While GTR had been engaged in new talks with Aslef, the RMT complained that it had been barred from talks and should be given access to "exactly the same talks process in our Southern rail disputes as has been brokered for our sister union by the TUC".

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said his union had no details on the deal agreed between Aslef and GTR.

"Consequently, we have no information on what impact any deal that may have been reached will have on nearly 500 guards who have been involved in an industrial dispute over safety for the best part of a year," he said. "That is an appalling way for that group of workers to be treated."

GTR said it was "ready, willing and able to meet with the RMT", though the union said it would await further details of today's deal before setting up a date for negotiations to commence.

Read more: £49k a year, four days a week: Southern rail wants you

It comes a day after commuters launched legal action against the Department for Transport (DfT) for its handling of the Southern rail crisis.

The Association of British Commuters said ministers have acted unlawfully by failing to determine whether managers have breached franchise obligations.

Louise Ellman, chair of the Transport Select Committee, told City A.M. that today's announcement was only a step in the process to solving Southern rail's troubles.

"This is great news, but the Department must now address the other problems in the franchise," Ellman said. "Late running and cancellations all occurred before the strikes took place, and those operational problems must now be addressed by the train operator."