Images of the new landmark development at the Greenwich Peninsula have been unveiled, a project London mayor Sadiq Khan has tipped as a "new cultural district" for the capital.

The scheme from developer Knight Dragon will provide new apartments, as well as offices, hotels, shops, bars and a theatre, over 1.4m square feet. The complex has been designed by architect Santiago Calatrava, the man behind the Athens Olympic stadium and the World Trade Center transportation hub.

There will be 600 new homes in Peninsula Place, but none of them will be affordable.

Two neighbouring buildings by Allies & Morrison architects will provide 200 affordable homes. Together, Peninsula Place and the Allies & Morrison buildings make up a new £1bn neighbourhood, Peninsula Central.

Peninsula Place is part for the wider development at Greenwich Peninsula, a £8.4bn project that will deliver 15,720 new homes. Knight Dragon has described Peninsula Place as the "gateway" to the new district; it will be serviced by a new tube and bus station.

Khan said: "This shows that London remains open to investment, trade and the very best talent from around the globe. This new landmark for London and the growth of this area of London will create a new cultural district for Londoners and visitors from around the world."

Calatrava said his design paid homage to great British architects Joseph Paxton and Isambard Kingdom Brunel.