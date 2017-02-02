FTSE 100 7140.75 +0.47%
Thursday 2 February 2017 1:01pm

Theresa May publishes her Brexit plan in government white paper

Mark Sands
The UK voted to leave the European Union on 23 June. (Source: Getty)

Prime Minister Theresa May has issued her much-demanded Brexit white paper, less than 24 hours after MPs voted in favour of granting her the power to begin EU divorce proceedings.

The government paper was released by the Department for Exiting the European Union earlier today, following repeated calls for the government to expand on May's landmark Lancaster House speech last month.

Introducing the paper in the House of Commons, Brexit secretary David Davis said it would lay out "a new, positive and constructive" partnership with European members states, making a point that it remains in the UK's interests for the EU to succeed.

Davis also said the government would present a further white paper on the Great Repeal Bill, which will transpose European law into British statutes.

Read More: May backs down over plans for a Brexit white paper

The paper includes a vow to allow all MPs a vote on the final deal secured through May's negotiations with the EU, but shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said today that ballot must be "meaningful".

Only allowing MPs to vote after the European parliament has approved the deal would be "completely unacceptable and demeaning of this house," Starmer said.

Labour has tabled an amendment to the Article 50 Bill demanding that MPs be allowed to vote before MEPs, although this may not make it to a final vote in the House of Commons next week.

