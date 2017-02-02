7 things to know from the government's Heathrow expansion plans

Rebecca Smith

By now you may have heard the government has set out its draft national policy statement for Heathrow expansion, kicking off a 16-week consultation.

But what's this about and what does it mean for Heathrow's third runway?

1. Now's the time to air your views

Have a particularly strong opinion on the third runway you want to share, or just want a bit more information? Well, this 16-week period is your chance.

The government has essentially shared its preferred plan, in line with what was proposed by the Airports Commission, but it makes a final decision after the public consultation.

There will be information events held near Heathrow and across the UK.

2. Heathrow will have quite a few measures to comply with to get consent

These were laid out officially in the draft and include bolstering domestic connectivity - Heathrow has committed to six more domestic routes across the UK by 2030, and providing a sufficient package of support for those affected by expansion such as noise insulation for homes and schools.

The airport will also have to honour its commitment of paying home owners 25 per cent above market value rate (plus costs) for the compulsory purchase of any homes needed to make way for the new runway.

For its part, Heathrow said today's launch marked "an important milestone in the delivery of Heathrow's expansion plans".

3. This is very much just the beginning of the road...

We all knew it was going to be a long road and this draft is just getting the ball rolling. The public consultation will be scrutinised by the Transport Select Committee and then a final national policy statement gets set before Parliament to debate and vote in winter 2017/18. Phew.

4. ... And not everyone's won over

Virgin Atlantic's chief executive Craig Keeper, said: "If the full benefits of the new runway are to be realised, new capacity must be allocated in a way that brings more choice, lower fares and better service for customers."

He added that "the devil will be in the detail and strict cost control is absolutely vital".

And remember that legal challenge against expansion which has been stalled for now? Campaigners say it only puts off the inevitable. They'll be back...

5. The national policy statement isn't the only consultation

The government has also published separate proposals on modernising the way UK airspace is managed.

It will also consider how noise impacts should be assessed and used to inform decisions on airspace. The consultation runs for the same time - ending 25 May.

6. We're not getting any Brexit clues on aviation just yet

Transport secretary Chris Grayling has repeatedly said he understood the importance of aviation in Brexit negotiations and again today said he was "acutely aware" that it was one of the sectors that needed to be handled carefully going forward.

But pressed for more information on whether the government would seek access to EU's Open Skies by shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald and how it would proceed on that front, Grayling said the government hadn't reached "a definitive position" on it yet and he couldn't provide detail on negotiations before they happen.

7. But the government is keen to show expansion means Britain is "open for business"

Grayling said: