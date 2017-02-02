Joe Hall

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard has retired from professional football after a 21-year-career.

The 38-year-old, who was capped for England 106 times and is Chelsea's all-time top scorer with 211 goals, said he had turned down "a number of exciting offers to keep playing".

"At 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life," he wrote on social media.

"I'm immensely proud of the trophies I've won, of representing my country over 100 times and scoring more than 300 career goals."

Read more: Chelsea staying at Stamford Bridge has saved fans from an inexplicable sadness

Lampard spent the final year of his career with American Major League Soccer side New York City, following a brief spell at Manchester City.

He started his career at West Ham, making his first team debut as a 17-year-old in 1996, before moving to Chelsea for £11m in 2001.

That would prove to be one of the most important deals in the Blues' history. Lampard, who amassed 648 appearances for Chelsea, was a core member of the Roman Abramovich revolution and won three Premier Leagues, four FA Cups, two Leage Cups, the Europa League and the Champions League while at Stamford Bridge.