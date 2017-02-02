Bank of England in dramatic upgrade of UK growth forecasts

Jasper Jolly

The Bank of England has dramatically revised up its predictions of growth in the UK economy, with no slowdown now expected over the course of 2017.

UK GDP will grow by two per cent this year, according to the Bank's latest forecasts, staying at the same rate as confirmed growth in 2016.

The Bank's governor Mark Carney described the UK's economy as "resilient" since the referendum while dismissing fears of banks leaving the UK after Brexit.

He pointed to a long list of advantages to keeping operations in the City, and said any move of jobs to the EU would be a "very very complicated exercise" with "huge operational" and "huge financial" risks.

"The one jurisdiction that is going to have capacity [after Brexit] is the UK," said Carney, saying authorities would aim to "smooth" the transition.

The rate-setting Monetary Policy Committe (MPC) also voted “unanimously” to maintain its main bank rate at 0.25 per cent, while leaving its quantitative easing programme unchanged.

A stronger growth outlook – along with high inflation – could prompt the Bank to tighten monetary policy faster than previously thought.

The upgrade to growth prospects comes after strong consumer spending wrong-footed the Bank in the aftermath of the Brexit vote, with little effect on the UK economy from the EU referendum – aside from the marked decline in the value of sterling.

Andy Haldane, the Bank's chief economist, previously called the post-referendum downgrades a “Michael Fish moment” for economists.

The Bank's prediction of UK growth immediately after the EU referendum was slashed to only 0.8 per cent for this year, but since then it has steadily moved its forecast upwards: first to 1.4 per cent at the MPC's November meeting, followed by another equally big upgrade today.

However, the expected 2017 growth rate is still below the 2.3 per cent predicted at the last MPC meeting before the EU referendum.

"The level of GDP is still expected to be 1.5 per cent lower in two years' time than projected in May," said Carney.

The UK economy

Growth in the current quarter is expected to dip slightly to 0.5 per cent, although this is still 0.2 per cent higher than forecast in November.

Resilient domestic demand will help the economy to perform much better than previously expected, with “relatively few signs of the slowdown in consumer spending,” according to minutes from the MPC's meeting.

The MPC noted the fall in retail sales could be a sign of weakening demand, but said it was too early to “draw any strong conclusions”.

A boost from chancellor Philip Hammond's Autumn Statement fiscal stimulus will also support growth towards the end of the three-year forecast period, according to the Bank's forecasts. Carney said the fiscal support contributed "about half of the forecast upgrade".

And a stronger world economy will add to the support for UK growth. Economists expect the US economy to heat up under President Donald Trump, while Eurozone performance has been stronger than expected.

Brexit

The Bank's forecasts have so far not taken into account potential new trading arrangements after leaving the EU, despite Prime Minister Theresa May's recent confirmation the UK will leave the Single Market.

Carney said the outcome of Brexit negotiations would be one of the "biggest determinants" of how the UK economy fares in coming years, with a "significant bearing on inflation".

"Monetary policy cannot prevent any structural changes" resulting from Brexit, he added.

A “real adjustment” is “necessary” as the UK's trading arrangements with the world change, according to the Bank. It predicts “weaker real income growth” for the UK over the coming years as the Brexit process plays out.

Inflation

Inflation is “set to rise markedly above the target” from this month onwards, peaking at a 2.8 per cent annual rate in the first half of 2018.

The Bank is mandated to keep inflation below two per cent, but it does not expect to achieve this goal until after 2020.

Continued strong growth would make it “more difficult” to “tolerate” inflation above the two per cent target implied by the February projections.

The Bank's minutes also revealed “some members” had “moved a little closer to those limits” of tolerance, suggesting a move towards more hawkish monetary policy.

Jobs and wages

The Bank rowed back on previous predictions of unemployment rising, a move that had already been signaled in a speech by MPC member Michael Saunders. The Bank admitted the sustainable rate of unemployment was lower than previously suggested, at 4.5 per cent rather than five per cent. This means there was more slack in the labour market than previously thought.

The Bank expects real income to slow considerably, with growth in wages dipping to only 0.25 per cent over the course of 2018.

The forecasts show consumption growth will also slow to a low of one per cent next year, although households dipping into savings will support spending.

Monetary policy

Despite the much stronger forecast of growth and a continued expectation of above-target inflation, the MPC reiterated its position that monetary policy could be both tightened and loosened. However, it also hinted that the path of tightening could be faster than market yields currently imply.

The first rate rise is currently priced in for the end of 2018, with one more currently expected by the Bank by the end of the three-year forecast period.

Quantitative easing purchases of £10bn of corporate bonds will remain unchanged, while the stock of government bonds will remain at £435bn. All proceeds from gilt purchases will be reinvested.

Carney attributed some of the UK's economic resilience to the MPC's actions post-referendum, saying the "stimulus is working."

"We helped support the economy at an important time," he said.