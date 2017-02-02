FTSE 100 7140.75 +0.47%
Thursday 2 February 2017 9:04am

Severe delays on Victoria line due to a person ill on a train

Caitlin Morrison
Source: Getty

There are severe delays on the Victoria line this morning after a person was taken ill on a train earlier.

Plans for a strike beginning on Sunday evening are currently still in place, despite talks held earlier this week aimed at putting a stop to further industrial action.

Transport for London warned commuters today that there is likely to be a very limited service on the Tube network for large periods of time between Sunday 5 February and Wednesday 8 February.

