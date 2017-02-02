Severe delays on Victoria line due to a person ill on a train

Caitlin Morrison

There are severe delays on the Victoria line this morning after a person was taken ill on a train earlier.

UPDATE- The line has now resumed to severe delays- earlier person ill on train. — Victoria line (@victorialine) February 2, 2017

Plans for a strike beginning on Sunday evening are currently still in place, despite talks held earlier this week aimed at putting a stop to further industrial action.

Transport for London warned commuters today that there is likely to be a very limited service on the Tube network for large periods of time between Sunday 5 February and Wednesday 8 February.