Podcast: Why virtual reality is about to rock your world

Emma Haslett

This week the Unregulated podcast straps a black box to its face and immerses itself in the VR industry.

From becoming a part of the Apollo 11 mission to assembling the parts of a human heart, we discover how VR will change the classroom, and office, of the future, how entrepreneurs can tap into opportunities in the field - and why, like many technologies before it, some of the biggest developments in the field are being propelled by the porn industry. Oooh-err.

