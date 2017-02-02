FTSE 100 7140.75 +0.47%
Thursday 2 February 2017 8:31am

Podcast: Why virtual reality is about to rock your world

Emma Haslett
This week the Unregulated podcast straps a black box to its face and immerses itself in the VR industry.

From becoming a part of the Apollo 11 mission to assembling the parts of a human heart, we discover how VR will change the classroom, and office, of the future, how entrepreneurs can tap into opportunities in the field - and why, like many technologies before it, some of the biggest developments in the field are being propelled by the porn industry. Oooh-err.

You can subscribe to City A.M. Unregulated on Audioboom or iTunes.

