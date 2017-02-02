FTSE 100 7107.65 +0.12%
Thursday 2 February 2017 6:36am

Oculus rift: Facebook loses £394m virtual reality battle

Helen Cahill
Facebook Exhibits Technologies At Innovation Hub
Facebook has been developing VR technology through subsidiary Oculus (Source: Getty)

Tech giant Facebook has lost a $500m (£394m) court battle over the virtual reality technology behind it Oculus Rift headset.

After a three week trial, the jury decided that Oculus - acquired by Facebook three years ago - was manufactured using computer code written by game developer Zenimax.

Oculus said it would appeal against the "disappointing" decision.

Damages will be paid by Facebook, Oculus and Oculus executives - Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey was found to have breached a non-disclosure agreement.

Zenimax chief executive Robert Altman said: "We are pleased that the jury in our case in the US District Court in Dallas has awarded Zenimax $500m for defendants' unlawful infringement of our copyrights and trademarks.

Oculus claimed a small victory after the jury found that it has not misappropriated Zenimax's trade secrets.

An Oculus spokesperson said: "The heart of this case was about whether Oculus stole Zenimax's trade secrets, and the jury found decisively in our favour."

