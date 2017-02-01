Facebook's revenue jumped 54 per cent in 2016

Courtney Goldsmith

In a full-year report for 2016, Facebook today said its total revenue for the year ended 31 December was $27.6bn (£21.1bn), up a whopping 54 per cent from $17.9bn in the previous year.

The social media giant generated $26.9bn in advertising revenue, up from $17.0bn in the previous year.

Facebook said 84 per cent of its advertising revenue was generated on mobile devices in the fourth quarter of 2016, up from around 80 per cent in the previous year.

It had 1.23bn daily active users in December, an increase of 18 per cent year on year, while its figures for mobile daily active users rose 23 per cent to 1.15bn on average for the same month.

Facebook's capital expenditure for the full year of 2016 was $4.49bn.

Basic earnings per share were up to $1.31 for the full year from $1.29 in 2015.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and chief executive, said: "Our mission to connect the world is more important now than ever. Our business did well in 2016, but we have a lot of work ahead to help bring people together."

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.