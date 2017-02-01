William Turvill

German authorities are investigating a share purchase by Deutsche Boerse’s chief executive shortly before the company announced its plans to merge with the London Stock Exchange.

The German exchange announced this evening that the public prosecutor’s office of Frankfurt was investigating the share purchase by Carsten Kengeter, made on 14 December 2015.

Read more: Deutsche Boerse boss wants merger to bring Anglo-Saxon spirit to Europe

Kengeter bought 60,000 shares worth around €4.5m (£3.8m) in three transactions on this day.

The purchase was part of the “executive board’s remuneration programme as approved by the supervisory board”, Deutsche Boerse said in a statement.

A couple of months later, it emerged that Deutsche Boerse was in talks to merge with the London Stock Exchange, and the companies agreed a deal in March.

Read more: Euronext boss happy with clearing buy despite deal helping rival merger

Deutsche Boerse’s shares are up 11 per cent since the Kengeter purchase.

Under the terms of the deal, if the merger completes, Kengeter will become chief executive of the joint company.