US Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged

Courtney Goldsmith

US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said interest rates would be maintained at 0.5-0.75 per cent as the labour market continues to strengthen and economic activity expands.

At the Federal Open Market Committee meeting (FOMC) today, Yellen said inflation increased in recent quarters but is still below the committee's two per cent long-run objective. She said the committee expects inflation to rise to two per cent over the medium term.

The FOMC raised its target range to 0.5-0.75 per cent at its December meeting.

Kully Samra, UK managing director of Charles Schwab, said the Fed is likely to raise interest rates in March or June.

"We stand by our view that U.S. stocks will outperform developed international stocks in the coming months. Although rising inflation and investor nerves could lead to bouts of volatility and some pullbacks, the bull market shows little sign of slowing in the near future," Samra said.