FTSE 100 7107.65 +0.12%
views
Wednesday 1 February 2017 6:39pm

Two more Labour frontbenchers have resigned ahead of a vote on the Article 50 Bill

Mark Sands
Follow Mark
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk UK’s first accredited digital skills academy celebrates first anniversary
Jeremy Corbyn Holds Rally In Cambridge
The UK voted to leave the European Union on 23 June. (Source: Getty)

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has lost two more frontbenchers ahead of a House of Commons vote on an Article 50 Bill.

Corbyn has ordered his MPs to support the Bill, which faces its first vote tonight.

However, two Labour shadow ministers stepped down last week saying they could not back the decision, and they have been followed by shadow environment secretary Rachael Maskell and shadow equalities minister Dawn Butler.

Shadow education minister Tulip Siddiq was first to quit last week, and was followed by shadow secretary of state for Wales Jo Stevens.

Read More: Davis kicks off Article 50 Bill debates with call on MPs to "move swiftly"

Further members of the frontbench are likely to depart later tonight, with six more members of Labour's team indicating they will vote against the Article 50 Bill.

Stevens and Maskell are the most senior of the team to quit so far, but speculation is rife that Corbyn loyallist and shadow business secretary Clive Lewis could follow suit.

MPs will vote tonight from around 1900, with a final vote on the bill - incuding any amendments - set for 8 February.

Tags

Related articles

Davis kicks off Article 50 Bill debates with call on MPs to "move swiftly"
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff

Labour MP Tristram Hunt quits to take up new role as director of V&A
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

READ: The whole text of Theresa May's Article 50 Bill
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff