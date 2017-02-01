Mark Sands

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has lost two more frontbenchers ahead of a House of Commons vote on an Article 50 Bill.

Corbyn has ordered his MPs to support the Bill, which faces its first vote tonight.

However, two Labour shadow ministers stepped down last week saying they could not back the decision, and they have been followed by shadow environment secretary Rachael Maskell and shadow equalities minister Dawn Butler.

Shadow education minister Tulip Siddiq was first to quit last week, and was followed by shadow secretary of state for Wales Jo Stevens.

Further members of the frontbench are likely to depart later tonight, with six more members of Labour's team indicating they will vote against the Article 50 Bill.

Stevens and Maskell are the most senior of the team to quit so far, but speculation is rife that Corbyn loyallist and shadow business secretary Clive Lewis could follow suit.

MPs will vote tonight from around 1900, with a final vote on the bill - incuding any amendments - set for 8 February.