Hayley Kirton

A leaked report has revealed top EU officials are worried a bad Brexit deal that does not safeguard the City of London's status will backfire for the other member states.

Even before the Leave decision was announced, the financial sector was voicing concerns Brexit could undermine the industry, as it could, for example, lead to the lose of valuable passporting rights.

However, many notable names have recently said a Brexit deal that does not keep the City's interests in mind will hurt the EU just as much, if not more, than the UK, including Bank of England governor Mark Carney and Brexit junior minister Lord Bridges of Headley.

Now, a document put together by the European parliament’s committee on economic and monetary affairs, which was seen by the Guardian, urges EU negotiators to strive for a "workable" deal with Theresa May and her team to protect the City of London, or else the other economies in the Union could feel the fallout.

"The exclusion of the main European financial centre from the internal market could have consequences in terms of jobs and growth in the EU. It is in the interest of EU 27 and the UK to have an open discussion on this point," the document read.