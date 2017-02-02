City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves are infrastructure-heavy, covering legal eagles, property and utilities. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Clyde & Co

David Hansom has been appointed as a partner in global law firm Clyde & Co’s infrastructure group, where he will lead the firm’s public procurement offering. David is a leading procurement lawyer with over 15 years' experience. He specialises in public procurement law with sector expertise across transport, energy, education, health, technology and waste. He joins from Veale Wasbrough Vizards, where he was partner and national head of its public sector team. He was previously at Eversheds. He has significant expertise in procurement structuring of real estate development projects as well as advising on public sector funding, trading and state aid issues in the context of procurement projects. David also has procurement litigation experience.

Carter Jonas

Steven Drennan has been appointed as partner in national property Carter Jonas’s infrastructure team. Steven will be based out of Carter Jonas’s head office in Chapel Place, London, and will work closely with the team, which is 39 people strong, across the UK including in its newly opened office in Birmingham city centre. He joins from Bruton Knowles and has more than 16 years of experience advising on large utilities schemes. Having started his career at Humberts Leisure, he spent five years as an estates surveyor at Southern Water. Steven has since gained a wealth of experience advising on issues of company policy, land assembly and guidelines relating to land and property in the water sector. He has worked with both public and private sector clients including Thames Water, Southern Water, Sutton & East Surrey Water, Kent County Council and the Environment Agency.

Utilitywise

Leading independent utility cost management consultancy Utilitywise has appointed Kathie Child-Villiers as a non-executive director. Kathie, who will serve as chair of the audit committee, has had an extensive career as a corporate finance adviser to the energy sector in the UK, Europe and the US. Kathie brings a wealth of experience to the new position. Key roles include eight years as managing director, resources and energy group at HSBC’s global banking arm, where she led the advisory work on a range of major European utility consolidation transactions which transformed and shaped the sector; and managing director, energy and power group at Merrill Lynch & Co, where she advised on numerous transactions within the utility industry. Kathie is currently a non-executive director of Bank of Montreal Capital Markets and Constantine Group.

