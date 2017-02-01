Emma Haslett

Two of Dragons Den's best-loved names will be roaring their last this series, after they announced plans to quit.

Moonpig founder Nick Jenkins and Bombay Bicycle Club entrepreneur Sarah Willingham have both said they will step down at the end of the current series.

With just four episodes left before the finale on 26 February, that gives them four more chances to muscle in on unwitting entrepreneurs' businesses.

Jenkins said he wanted to shift his focus back to his portfolio of educational technology businesses.

"That would make it difficult to take on any more investments from the Den," he said.

Meanwhile, Willingham said she wanted to take time out to travel.

“Being part of Dragons’ Den has been one of the best experiences of my life. At the end of last year my husband Michael and I decided to finally put into action our long-held dream to spend a year travelling the world with our young children.

"Sadly this means that I’ve had to step down from my role as a Dragon. It’s been a great privilege to be part of such a fantastic show and I wish everyone on it continued success.”

That leaves Den stalwarts Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones and Touker Suleyman - although BBC2 channel editor Patrick Holland said he expected to announce new names soon.

"Dragons’ Den has a strong tradition of attracting the very best investors to the show and I look forward to welcoming some new dragons for the next series," he said.

