Sir Ken Morrison, the legendary chairman of the eponymous supermarket, has died aged 85, the company confirmed today.

Known for his outspoken (and sometimes downright abrasive) management style, it wasn't just rank-and-file workers who fell foul of his temper - on one memorable occasion, then-chief executive Dalton Phillips took a very public tongue-lashing, too.

From his 1,000 bullocks to online retail, here are Sir Ken's best bits.

When he'd had enough of Dalton Phillips...

"When I left work and started working as a hobby, I chose to raise cattle.

"I have something like 1,000 bullocks and, having listened to your presentation, Dalton, you've got a lot more bullshit than me."

Making clear his views on online retail

"I started my career doing [home delivery on my bicycle] and I don’t intend to do it again."

On telling his wife he'd bought Safeway

"Strangely enough, I didn't tell my wife at the beginning. What did she say when I did tell her? She said nothing, she said: 'Your tea's ready'."

... and that time she was spotted at arch-nemesis Sainsbury's

"It looks like my secret shopper has been rumbled. I'll have to find another one."

Here he is, embracing a new market

"Southern shoppers like to think they are sophisticated, don't they? But they're not. There's not so much difference down there. They say poor people need a bargain. Wealthy people appreciate one."

He was always one to adapt

"We've got no plans to tailor it to a middle class shopper. I don't even know what a middle class shopper is."

... and always one to embrace scrutiny from the press

Asked about the state of his health:

"That's an extremely rude question. I've had about enough of this."

So long, Sir Ken. Whatever you said, you always kept us entertained.