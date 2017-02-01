Oliver Gill

Lord Livingston will take over as chairman of Dixons Carphone from Sir Charles Dunstone, who concentrate his attentions on a new exec chairman role at telecoms firm TalkTalk.

The move caps a return to Dixons Carphone for the former minister for trade and investment who was previously the finance chief at Dixons for six years.

Dunstone, who will remain as a special adviser to Dixons Carphone, said:

I founded Carphone Warehouse 27 years ago and it remains a very important part of my life. It is now three years since we agreed the merger with Dixons and I am delighted with the way both companies have performed since.

Livingston moved to BT after leaving Dixons in 2005 and served as the telecoms giant's chief executive between 2008 and 2013.

"It is a remarkable achievement by Charles to have grown this business from one store in the Marylebone Road to a business today that serves millions of customers across eleven countries and employs more than 42,000 people," Livingston said.

Retail heavyweight Tony De Nunzio, currently a senior independent director, has also been appointed as deputy chair and chairman of the remuneration committee.

All appointments will take effect from 30 April, the company said.