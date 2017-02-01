Mark Sands

In a rare intervention, former chancellor George Osborne has predicted that the government face "bitter" talks with the EU as it seeks to bring Brexit into effect.

Speaking as MPs debate the passage of a Bill granting Prime Minister Theresa May the power to launch divorce proceedings, Osborne also said the government had not "put the economy first" in the aftermath of the referendum.

Read More: May confirms Brexit white paper will be published tomorrow

"The government has chosen- and I respect this decision - not to make the economy the priority in this negotiation. They've prioritised immigration control," he said, adding that European leaders were similarly unfocused on the economy.

"While they understand that Britain is a very important market for their businesses, their priority is to maintain the integrity of the remaining 27 members of the EU. They are not interested in a long and complex hybrid agreement with the UK," Osborne said.

"It's going to be, I suspect, rather bitter."

Read More: The EU doesn't believe UK will walk away from trade talks - Sir Ivan Rogers

Osborne's comments come ahead of a vote among MPs on the progress of the Bill, expected later this evening.

The former chancellor said that for MPs to reject the Bill would present the UK with a constitutional crisis, but he added that parliament now faces a series of important questions on topics like immigration and state aid.

And, Osborne sounded a warning: "I will be in those fights in the couple of years ahead."