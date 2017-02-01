Mark Sands

Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed that Downing Street will publish a white paper on Brexit planning tomorrow.

Speaking from the despatch box at Prime Minister's Questions, May confirmed the arrival of the paper in response to a question from Tory backbencher Maria Miller.

It means that MPs will be able to scrutinise the government's Brexit plan before debating amendments tabled to the Article 50 Bill due to be face a final vote in the House of Commons next week.

MPs will separately vote on the second reading - an earlier stage of approval - of the Bill later tonight.

May first revealed that the government would publish a white paper last week, building on her landmark address at Lancaster House in January.

That speech saw the Prime Minister vow to end the UK's Single Market membership, and suggest that the UK could also quit the Customs Union.

Tory backbenchers including Anna Soubry and Dominic Grieve led the calls for a white paper, with the latter telling City A.M. that such a document could serve as “a reference point for the government's stated intentions”, and facilitate future debate in the House of Commons.